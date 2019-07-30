

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand plc (IR) increased the company's fiscal 2019 adjusted continuing EPS guidance to approximately $6.40 from approximately $6.35. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.38. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second-quarter, adjusted continuing EPS was $2.09, up 13 percent from prior year. On average, 20 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $2.05, for the quarter.



Second-quarter net revenues improved 4% to $4.53 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $4.58 billion, for the quarter.



