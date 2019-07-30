

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $33.95 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $44.48 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $270.15 million from $295.34 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.95 Mln. vs. $44.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $270.15 Mln vs. $295.34 Mln last year.



