sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,00 Euro		-0,415
-1,36 %
WKN: A2DSTA ISIN: US9841216081 Ticker-Symbol: XER1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,775
30,01
14:33
29,66
29,89
14:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
XEROX CORPORATION
XEROX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XEROX CORPORATION30,00-1,36 %
FN Beta