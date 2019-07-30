

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $120.46 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $109.07 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $236.83 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $935.15 million from $833.16 million last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $236.83 Mln. vs. $206.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.51 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q2): $935.15 Mln vs. $833.16 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 - $6.15 Full year revenue guidance: $4.44 - $4.49 Bln



