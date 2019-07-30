Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the benefits of supply chain analytics solutions for businesses today. Supply chain analytics acts as a nexus between industries and the gigantic troves of supply chain information lying at their disposal. Supply chain analytics solutions help businesses identify new opportunities within the supply chain and benchmark costs across each of the supply chain nodes.

For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 550+ data scientists and analysts, who have served 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies.

In a world that is rapidly becoming data-driven, improving supply chain management capabilities becomes important for companies looking to optimize their supply chain performance. Supply chains are increasingly becoming data-dependent and companies who lack the capability to track and manage supply chain functions fall behind when it comes to making informed business decisions.

Supply Chain Analytics: Our Latest Success Stories

#1: Reducing distribution cost by about $8M for a leading sports brand:

A leading sports brand was finding it difficult to gain access to historic datasets related to suppliers, costs, and overall business outcomes. They wanted to combine the dynamic demand signals with real-time market insights to make crucial supply chain decisions and proactively respond to the changing needs of the market.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solution helped the client to gain access to historic supply chain information by region, vendor, and across all product hierarchies. We helped the client to better analyze the performance data of suppliers and drill down to the root cause of performance inadequacies.

#2: Minimizing inefficiencies in supply chain management:

A leading food and beverage industry player was facing difficulty in gaining control over their inventory to keep food distribution safe and efficient.

Quantzig's supply chain analytics solutions offered personalized recommendations to help the food and beverage industry player achieve their business goals. The analytics solution helped them solve several complex decisions with millions of decision variables, restrictions, and trade-offs.

#3: Improving demand forecasting efficiency through supply chain analytics solutions

A distilled spirits manufacturing company wanted to develop an effective solution model to enhance end-to-end supply chain visibility to improve customer satisfaction during order fulfillment.

By leveraging Quantzig's supply chain analytics solution, the client was able to overcome challenges that were affecting on-time and in-full delivery. Also, a multi-source data integration solution by Quantzig helped them to gain an end to end visibility on supply journey of each product right from manufacturing to order delivery.

