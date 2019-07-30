

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's producer prices rose in June, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in June.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew by 7.6 percent annually in June. While the prices declined in the mining and quarrying industry and manufacturing output by 6.3 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Domestic market prices rose 2.6 percent annually in June and non-domestic market prices declined 1.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 1.1 percent in June.



