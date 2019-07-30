

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales rose in June after falling in the previous month, data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales in volume terms rose a working day and seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.0 percent fall in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 6.3 percent in June, reversing a 4.6 percent decline in the preceding month.



On value terms, retail sales grew 6.3 percent annually in June and rose 5.8 percent from a month ago.



