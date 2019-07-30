UCK Network London Meetup was held in Cocoon Global, London. The co-founder of UCK Network, Gilbert Zheng and International Communications Consultant, Helen Zhang have attended the meetup and shared latest information of UCK Network. This is UCK Network's another international meetup after a series of appearances in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

The event was hosted by Andrew Adcock, CEO of Crowd for Angels. UK blockchain educator and strategist Troy Norcross used vivid examples to interpret blockchain its value to traditional business.

Followed with Troy's speech, Helen Zhang introduced UCK Network and its smart miner, aiming to solve the current problems of high threshold, high cost and unfriendly interface users and developers face. The UCK team writes mining program on a chip built into a U-key size device. Users can simply insert the device into computers to start mining. The UCK miner supports most of the mainstream crypto currency mining algorithm and hybrid algorithm. It can also optimize mining efficiency according to the configuration of CPU, N card/A card of user equipment. Meanwhile, UCK miners can be cloud hosted by UCK, who will allocate corresponding benefits to users.

Helen also pointed out that as a professional blockchain technology company, UCK Network aims to build a new blockchain ecosystem providing high-performance infrastructure, creating a comprehensive user experience platform and dAPP inculbater. UCK network is devoted to provide an easier access for the public to participate in blockchain technology.

The UCK smart miner aroused the greatest interests among the guests from various industries in the UK. After the presentations, the warm discussions continued to late.

The meetup is supported by Crowd for Angels, a FCA regulated UK crowdfunding platform, who raises capital through offering shares, crowd bonds and tokenized securities(STOs).

About UCK Network

UCK Network is a blockchain project developed by a Singapore and China based tech company HiveChain. Starting with smart miner, the team aims to build a blockchain eco-system integrated blockchain platform, bring an easy access to blockchain world for the public.

About Crowd for Angels

Crowd for Angels is a UK crowdfunding platform that offers companies and investors opportunities to raise and invest funds in different projects. Our crowdfunding opportunities include shares (equity), crowd bonds (debt) and tokenised securities (STOs).

