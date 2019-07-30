

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $675 million, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $545 million, or $3.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cummins Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $675 million or $4.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $6.22 billion from $6.13 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $675 Mln. vs. $541 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.27 vs. $3.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.41 -Revenue (Q2): $6.22 Bln vs. $6.13 Bln last year.



