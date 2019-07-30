

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.00 billion, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.06 billion or $1.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $6.62 billion from $6.31 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.06 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q2): $6.62 Bln vs. $6.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.27



