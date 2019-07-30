The global conditional access system (CAS) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005435/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global conditional access system (CAS) market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of low-cost satellite TV packages and the mandatory digitization regulations in recent years have led to a significant increase in the adoption of satellite TV. The increasing usage of satellite TV has significantly increased revenue from pay-TV. Hence, the increase in the number of pay-TV subscribers is propelling the growth of the in-house entertainment market, which, in turn, is expected to fuel CAS market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the penetration of DCAS will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global conditional access system (CAS) market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Penetration of DCAS

The increasing penetration of cloud services in the TV network industry is making CAS more dynamic in terms of features and capabilities. The market has recently witnessed the emergence of DCAS, a downloadable version of CAS, which permits a dynamic security solution for the data content on the TV operators' network. DCAS is increasingly being preferred over cable card, as it is a less expensive alternative. Thus, these advantages of DCAS are increasing its popularity, which will fuel the growth of the CAS market size during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing penetration of DCAS, other factors such as the growing ambiguity pertaining to regulations on satellite broadcasting, and the emergence of multi-screen TVs will have a significant impact on the growth of the conditional access system (CAS) market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Conditional access system (CAS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global conditional access system (CAS) market worth by type (smartcard-based CAS, and cardless CAS), application (television broadcasting services, internet services, and digital radio services), and geographic regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the conditional access system (CAS) market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The conditional access system (CAS) market analysis report identifies factors such as the high TV subscriber base and government policies that mandate the digitization of TV broadcasting content to fuel the growth of the CAS market in APAC during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005435/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com