SMG Industries, Inc. Announces the Appointment of R. Michael Villarreal to the Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / SMG Industries, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:SMGI), a growth-oriented oilfield services company operating in the Southwest United States announced today the appointment of R. Michael Villarreal to the SMG Industries, Inc. Board of Directors filling the position left by the recent passing of Director John P. Boylan.

Matthew Flemming, CEO of SMG Industries, Inc. stated "Mr. Villarreal brings many years of experience in the implementation and execution of capital raising, mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with rapidly growing private and publicly-traded companies. Michael has over 14-years' experience as an equity research analyst and investment banker covering oilfield service companies and independent producers. He has held senior level positions with Morgan Keegan, CIBC World Markets, Dillon Read & Company and Jefferies & Co. Additionally, as President of an operating business he founded ten years ago he brings experience in operational execution. He will be a great asset to the Board of Directors implementing SMGI's buy-and-build growth strategy." Michael received his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Houston and is the Founder and President of Flite Banking Centers, LLC since its 2009 inception.

About SMG Industries, Inc.: SMG Industries is a rapidly growing oilfield services company that operates throughout the Southwest United States. Through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, the Company offers an expanding suite of products and services across the market segments of drilling, completions and production. SMG Industries, Inc. headquartered in Houston, Texas has facilities in Carthage, Odessa, Alice and Waskom, Texas. Read more at www.SMGindustries.com and www.MGCleanersllc.com and www.MomentumWTS.com .

Contact:

Matthew Flemming, SMG Industries, Inc. +1-713-821-3153

SOURCE: SMG Industries, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553938/SMG-Industries-Inc-Announces-the-Appointment-of-R-Michael-Villarreal-to-the-Board-of-Directors