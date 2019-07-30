Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Hurricane Energy (HUR)

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / In June 2019, Hurricane Energy (LSE:HUR) successfully delivered first oil from the Lancaster early production system (EPS) on time and on budget. Initial production performance has been ahead of management expectations providing support for increasing the EPS production plateau from a current base case of 17kbd to c 30kbd from Q420/Q121. Key to achieving this would be access to gas export, together with success at the ongoing Lincoln Crestal well, 205/26b-14, in the Greater Warwick Area (GWA). In this note, we update our short-term oil price deck (continuing to use last published EIA short-term forecasts) and adjust operational metrics to reflect the latest company guidance. In addition, we increase our risking of GWA to reflect the results of the Warwick Deep exploration well and remove the risked value we had included for Halifax. Overall, these leave our valuation broadly unchanged at 102.8p/share (+0.5%).

Key changes include updated EPS operational cost assumptions, a higher Lancaster crude discount, and an increase in our risking assumption for GWA to reflect the non-commercial flow seen at Warwick Deep. We also removed our risked value for a standalone Halifax development. Our short-term Brent forecasts are re-based to the EIA's latest published forecasts (Brent moves from $62.8/bbl to $66.5/bbl in FY19, and from $62.0/bbl to $67.0/bbl in FY20). Our long-term (2022 onwards) Brent assumption remains $70/bbl. The share count also has been updated. Our risked valuation stands at 102.8p/share, or 38.5p/share excluding any value beyond Lancaster EPS.

Click here to view the full report.

