GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today it has expanded its SD-WAN service by adding the capability to run multiple network applications on a single universal customer premises equipment (uCPE) device. uCPE enables more cost-effective and efficient delivery of network services, including centralized management of software updates and more flexible service customization.

GTT leverages virtualized network function (VNF) technology to deliver multiple services, such as SD-WAN, firewall and WAN optimization, on the same uCPE device, eliminating the requirement to deploy multiple hardware devices at a single client site.

"GTT is advancing its portfolio of cloud networking services with new functionality. We will continue to expand our SD-WAN offer with additional features on uCPE to connect our enterprise clients to any location in the world and every application in the cloud," stated Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO.

GTT SD-WAN provides direct connectivity to leading cloud service providers across its Tier 1 global IP network with 600 points of presence on six continents and established relationships with thousands of network suppliers that enable GTT to deliver redundant last-mile connectivity options around the globe.

"Consolidating network functions such as routing, firewall and WAN optimization on a single device lowers hardware costs and improves agility by making it easier to manage remote offices and roll out new networking services," commented Cliff Grossner, executive director of research and analysis at IHS Markit. "Our research findings indicate that interest in uCPE is growing strongly from enterprises that want to automate management of their edge connectivity and is an increasingly important element used by service providers to deliver SD-WAN."

About GTT

GTT is redefining global communications to serve a cloud-based future, connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. A Fortune Future 50 company, GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services to any location in the world. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

