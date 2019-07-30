

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results on Tuesday, Cummins Inc. (CMI) said it now expects 2019 revenue to be flat, which places the forecast at the low end of its previous guidance range of flat to 4 percent.



The company attributed the lower outlook to reduced truck demand in international markets, moderating parts demand in North America, and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.



However, Cummins continues to expect fiscal 2019 EBITDA in a range of 16.25 to 16.75 percent of sales and plans to return 75 percent of operating cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.



