

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter, Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2019, while maintaining annual adjusted revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $6.00 to $6.15 per share from the prior forecast range of $5.95 to $6.12 per share.



However, the company continues to project full-year adjusted net revenue plus network fees in a range of $4.44 billion to $4.49 billion, reflecting growth of 12 to 13 percent, which includes an incremental headwind of approximately 50 basis points from foreign currency relative to it May guidance.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.05 per share on revenues of $4.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.



