Stock Day Media: BioCorRx Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Growing Treatment and Weight Loss Programs

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) ("the Company"), an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. COO and CFO, Lourdes Felix, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Felix why investors should take a look at the Company and its current projects. Felix explained that the Company is a healthcare company focused on developing treatment solutions for substance abuse and related disorders. Their flagship program is the BioCorRx Recovery Program, which is a medication-assisted treatment (MAT) solution for substance use disorders. With a B2B strategy, the Company's customers are treatment facilities and medical providers that offer the program to their patients.

Felix also shared that the Company's subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., has its own pipeline of products including different deliveries for the drug, naltrexone. The Company recently received nearly $5.7 million from NIDA to help develop BICX102, a sustained release pellet of naltrexone for which the Company is seeking FDA approval.

Jolly then asked what makes the Company's treatment program unique. Felix shared that their treatment program stands apart from others on the market as it combines the medication along with the psycho-social support. "The combination of the medication with the psycho-social support is very important and crucial to long-term recovery for these individuals.", stated Felix. "We're not just providing the medication, we're providing a comprehensive program.", she added.

Jolly asked about the Company's recent announcement of their UnCraveRx program. Felix explained that this weight loss program is expected to be fully available in October and helps patients manage cravings through medication. This program also offers a virtual application, which is available now. Through the app, patients can take advantage of a variety of tools and resources to guide them through their weight loss journey. "For any support that is needed, there is always someone readily available on the other end.", stated Felix.

Jolly then noted that the Company was able to raise a substantial amount of funds in April of this year and asked about the use of those funds. Felix shared that the funds are currently being utilized to launch the UnCraveRx program, as well as for the Company's plan to uplist. "Our plan for uplisting is still a go, and we're still working on meeting the requirements. We're well on our way to getting there. We're excited.", shared Felix.

To close the interview, Felix explained that the Company has a truly diverse selection of programs and products, and is only continuing to grow.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

