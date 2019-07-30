

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed personal income and spending in the U.S. both rose in line with economist estimates in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in June, matching the downwardly revised increase in May.



Economists had expected income to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.5 percent growth originally reported for the previous month.



The report also said personal spending rose by 0.3 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.



Personal spending had been expected to increase by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.



