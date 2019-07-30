

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $245.9 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $402.0 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $1.48 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $245.9 Mln. vs. $402.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



