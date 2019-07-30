Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Grow at 6.0% CAGR to 2024 - Led by Hospitals and Dialysis Centers

PUNE, India, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added new study on Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Registered at 6.0% CAGR and Reaching to US$ 99.2 Billion Revenue to 2024, driven by machines, dialyzers, concentrates, dialysates, catheters products with increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services.

Browse 140 Market Data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 251 Pages, 15 Company Profiles and in-depth TOC on "Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Concentrates, Dialysates, Catheters) Services, Modality (Conventional, CAPD, Nocturnal), End User (Hospital, Independent Dialysis Center, Home Dialysis) - Global Forecasts to 2024 " athttps://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/2363009-hemodialysis-peritoneal-dialysis-market-by-product-machines-dialyzers-concentrates-dialysates-catheters-services-modality-conventional-capd-nocturnal-end-user-hospital-independent-dialysis-center-ho-ts-to-2024.html .

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. A growing number of ESRD patients, and ongoing technological advancements in conventional hemodialysis.

Hemodialysis & peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further categorized into products (machines, & consumables/supplies) & services (in-center hemodialysis services and home hemodialysis (HHD) services). The peritoneal dialysis segment is further divided into products (machines & consumables) & services.

"Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period."

Factors like huge acceptance of hemodialysis therapy over peritoneal dialysis among CKD and ESRD patients, an increasing number of ESRD patients, growth in the number of dialysis centers, and government initiatives are stimulating the growth of the hemodialysis market.

Download the Sample Pages of Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2363009 .

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is classified into three major segments?conventional hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis (NHD). Conventional hemodialysis segment expected to account for largest share of this market in 2019. Large share of this segment can be attributed to large patient population opting for conventional dialysis, rising number of dialysis centers across globe.

"The conventional hemodialysis segment is expected to hold the largest share of the hemodialysis modality market during the forecast period."

Top players added in Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market report are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), are key players dominating the market. Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.

Get 15% Off and Place Order on Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2024 Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2363009 .

Research Coverage

This report studies the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on type, product& service, modality, and usage. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report analyzes industry trends, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together forma basic view of the market. It also analyzes the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Another research titled Global Kidney/Renal Function Test Market - Global Forecast is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%, during the forecast period, from an estimated USD 790.1 million by 2022 from USD 586.5 million in 2017. Associated with Key Companies like Siemens (Germany), Beckman Coulter (US), Sysmex (Japan), Roche (Switzerland), and Abbott (US). Download Free PDF Brochure https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1260107 .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Mr. Vishal

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect with Us:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http: //www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml