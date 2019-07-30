Ciena's platforms scale network to provide lightning fast connectivity and support collaboration

Jisc, the UK higher, further education and research sector's not-for-profit organization for digital services and solutions, is deploying Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) Packet Networking platforms to enhance its Janet Network and provide high-speed connectivity across the UK.

"Our goal is for the UK to be the most digitally-advanced higher and further education and research nation in the world. To do that, it is vital that we continue to improve Janet, which supports more than 18 million users and 800 organizations across the UK," said Janet Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Sharp. "Ciena's platforms help us provide the fast, highly-resilient and scalable connectivity that gives our members the best research and collaboration experience possible."

"Scientific research and education hinges on high-speed, reliable connectivity," said Rod Wilson, Chief Technologist for Research Networks at Ciena. "Rapid growth in data intensive research such as high-energy physics and genome engineering means that researchers need agile networks to support a range of services from massive flows for computational science to distributed services for individual researchers and educators."

Having previously worked with Ciena to deliver 400G wavelength connectivity, Jisc recently selected Ciena's 8700 and 5170 Packet Networking platforms to address growing needs for high-bandwidth services delivering up to 100GbE, as well as reducing footprint and power costs. Over the next four years, Jisc will upgrade and rearchitect its access infrastructure across the UK with Ciena's platforms.

For more than 30 years, Jisc has pushed boundaries, driving the adoption and usage of digital technologies across education and research. The Janet Network is the busiest National Research and Education Network (NREN) in Europe, carrying more than 1.5 petabytes (PB) of information annually.

About Jisc

Jisc is the UK's expert member organisation for digital technology and digital resources in higher education, further education, skills and research. Our vision is to make the UK the most digitally advanced education and research nation in the world. We play a pivotal role in the development, adoption and use of technology by UK universities and colleges, supporting them to improve learning, teaching, the student experience and institutional efficiency, as well as enabling more powerful research. At the heart of Jisc's support is Janet the UK's world-class National Research and Education Network (NREN). Owned, managed and operated by Jisc, Janet comprises a secure, state-of-the-art network infrastructure spanning all four nations of the UK.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our clients create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

