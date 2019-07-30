ITOCO INC: ITOCO Engages Bizlatinhub for Governmental and Commercial Representation in Colombia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / ITOCO INC. (OTC Pink:ITMC) is pleased to announce it has engaged BizLatinHub (BLH) to assist ITOCO in applying for additional Cannabis licenses in Colombia and establishing new commercial relationships.

The BizLatinHub Group is a market leader in helping both local and foreign companies to do business successfully in Latin America, by providing a full suite of multilingual back-office services. These services include:

Market Entry / Commercial Representation Support

Company Formation Services

Accounting, Financial & Taxation Services

Legal and Immigration Services

Recruitment and Hiring Services

"We are building a very strong Latin American management team with the professional recruiting services of BizLatinHub", says Michael Paul, CEO of ITOCO Biomed.

BLH is owned and managed by an experienced team of local and expatriate professionals, dedicated to assisting their clients in navigating through the complexities of the Latin American business environment.

ITOCO, together with BLH, will use their reach across the region and well positioned offices in Latin America to expand ITOCO's footprint, as Cannabis legalization is adopted throughout the Americas.

BLH is leading the way with multiple clients in the Cannabis sector. Their legal team and accountants have successfully launched dozens of newly licensed cannabis companies in Colombia.

ITOCO is already in discussions with other local companies to assist with biomass extraction planning with the help of BizLatinHub.

https://www.bizlatinhub.com

ABOUT BIZLATINHUB:

Biz Latin Hub was founded in the year 2014 through the partnership between Mr. Craig Dempsey and Mr. David Wright. Due to the groups uncompromising focus on service delivery, they have been able to grow from a single office in Bogotá to a multinational company offering services in various countries in Latin America including Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, El Salvador, Ecuador and Brazil. Underpinning and fundamental to their growth story, has been its dedicated staff, who through hard-work, perseverance and commitment, have ensured both BLH's and their clients' business success.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.:

ITOCO's mission is to become a global leader in processing, distributing, and producing medical cannabis in a compliant, environmentally friendly manner. The ITOCO management team has many years combined experience in business management and execution, raising capital and public company governance. ITOCO INC. is quoted on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@ITOCO.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

SOURCE: ITOCO INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553956/ITOCO-Engages-Bizlatinhub-for-Governmental-and-Commercial-Representation-in-Colombia