Perimeter Medical Imaging: Perimeter Awarded US Patent for Expanded OTIS Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Perimeter Medical Imaging has received additional intellectual property protection for its product, OTIS, in the form of patent US 10,359,271 titled System and Method for Tissue Differentiation in Imaging. This new patent, which was awarded to the company by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 23rd, 2019, is a continuation of its patented technology which dates back to 2012.

The patent covers novel systems and methods for the automated identification of features in optical coherence tomography images (OCT) of tissue and methods to automatically assess the degree of tissue differentiation. Perimeter's patent portfolio now includes two issued U.S. patents and seven patent applications pending.

"We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which covers a key technology that will allow clinicians to more rapidly assess wide-field OCT images intra-operatively, making the interpretation of the patented OTIS imaging easier and more efficient." said William Rosellini, Perimeter's Chief Executive Officer. The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Perimeter's team.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging, Inc.: Perimeter Medical develops, patents, and commercializes advanced in-procedural medical imaging tools. The OTIS platform provides clinicians with real-time, ultra-high resolution, sub-surface image volumes of the margin (1-2 mm below the surface) of an excised tissue specimen. The ability to visualize microscopic tissue structures during the clinical procedure has the potential to result in better long-term outcomes for patients and lower costs to the healthcare system.

