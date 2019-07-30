Freedom Bank of VA: The Freedom Bank of Virginia Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2019

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCQX:FDVA), (the "Bank" or "Freedom") today announced net income of $509,075, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Joseph J. Thomas, President and CEO, commented "We are pleased to see the efforts of the restructuring plan and new innovation strategy take hold resulting in a 20.03% increase in pre-tax profits in the second quarter of 2019 to $629,837 compared to the prior quarter and resumed growth of our balance sheet with a 15.61% annualized increase in total loans to $403.2 million and a 49.31% annualized increase in DDA accounts to $82.8 million, both compared to the prior quarter. The gains in pre-tax income were driven by a 50.18% increase in non-interest income to $1.4 million due to strong production results in our residential mortgage business and a reduction of 2.71% in non-interest expenses, both compared to the prior quarter. However, conditions in banking remain challenging for top line revenue as net interest income declined 8.22% to $3.77 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, and we have work to do in order to earn more lead client relationships and remix deposits so as to increase C&I loans and lower the cost of core deposits," continued Thomas.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights include:

Net income for the quarter was $509,075 or $0.07 per diluted share compared to $515,986 or $0.07 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019, and $700,197 or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1,025,061 or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $1,008,425 or $0.15 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018;

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.43% for the previous quarter and 0.55% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. ROAA was 0.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.39% for the six months ended June 30, 2018;

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.51% for the previous quarter and 5.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. ROAE was 3.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.66% for the six months ended June 30, 2018;

Total assets were $489.91 million on June 30, 2019, higher by $11.09 million or 2.32% compared to December 31, 2018;

Loans receivable increased by $11.61 million or by 3.08% during the second quarter, while loans held-for-sale increased by $3.53 million or by 33.44% in the second quarter;

Available-for-sale Securities decreased by $7.18 million or by 13.25% during the quarter;

Total deposits increased by $3.18 million or by 0.80% in the second quarter;

Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $8.97 million during the quarter to $81.75 million, and comprised 20.52% of total deposits at June 30, 2019;

The net interest margin was 3.27% for the quarter, lower by 33 basis points compared to the previous quarter and by 32 basis points compared to the same quarter in 2018;

Non-interest income increased by 50.18% compared to the previous quarter, and by 20.23% compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to higher revenue from the sale of mortgage loans and a gain on sale of investment securities during the second quarter;

Non-interest expenses decreased by 2.71% and by 9.59% compared to the previous quarter and the same period in 2018, respectively. The Efficiency Ratio was 84.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 89.59% for the previous quarter and 85.65% for the same period in 2018;

The Bank recognized a provision for loan losses of $147,500 during the second quarter. T he allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") was 1.14% of loans receivable at June 30, 2019 compared to 1.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018;

Asset quality remains strong with the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets at 0.65% as of June 30, 2019 compared to a ratio of 0.69% as of December 31, 2018;

Capital ratios continue to be strong, and above regulatory minimums for well-capitalized banks: Total Risk Based Capital ratio of 15.98%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.91%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.91% and Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 12.71% at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

The Bank recorded net interest income of $3.77 for the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 8.22% compared to the previous quarter and lower by 16.38% compared to the same period in 2018. The net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 3.27%, lower by 33 basis points compared to the previous quarter, and lower by 32 basis points compared to the same period in 2018.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter:

Yields on average earning assets decreased by 23 basis points to 4.76% compared to 4.99% in the previous quarter, primarily due to a decline in loan yields during the second quarter.

Loan yields decreased by 25 basis points to 5.17% from 5.42% in the previous quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 3 basis points to 2.80%, from 2.83% in the previous quarter. The decline in loan yields was related to reversal of interest income on loans that had been placed on nonaccrual during the quarter, payoffs of consumer loans and lower yields on loans held-for-sale.

Cost of funds increased by 12 basis points to 1.66%, from 1.54% in the previous quarter, primarily due to higher costs related to time deposits.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018:

Yields on average earning assets increased by 13 basis points to 4.76% compared to 4.63% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Loan yields decreased by 3 basis points to 5.17% from 5.20% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, while yields on investment securities increased by 19 basis points to 2.80%, from 2.61% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Cost of funds increased by 49 basis points to 1.66%, from 1.17% in the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to higher costs related to time deposits.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income increased by 50.18% compared to the previous quarter and was higher by 20.23% compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The principal contributors to the increase in non-interest income were higher gain-on-sale revenue from mortgage loans and a gain from sale of investment securities during the quarter. The proceeds of the sale of investment securities were redeployed into higher yielding loans.

Total revenue from the gain on sale of mortgage loans increased by 46.96% compared to the previous quarter, and by 8.45% compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in gain-on-sale revenue was driven by the higher volume of mortgage originations during the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest Expenses

Non-interest expenses decreased by 2.71% compared to the previous quarter and by 9.59% compared to the same period in 2018. Non-interest expenses decreased by 6.12% for the first six months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Principal categories of non-interest expenses that changed in the second quarter of 2019 were the following:

Compensation costs decreased by 7.54% compared to the previous quarter and by 9.16% compared to the same period in 2018.

Professional fees were also lower by 24.58% compared to the previous quarter, and by 33.92% compared to the same period in 2018.

Equipment and depreciation expenses increased in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to licensing of on-line banking software.

Business development expenses also increased in the second quarter of 2019 primarily due to costs related to advertising and rebranding.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $120,769 in the second quarter of 2019, equivalent to an effective tax rate of 19.17% compared to tax expense of $114,300, equivalent to an effective tax rate of 14.03% for the same period in 2018.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $3.05 million or 0.76% of total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2019, compared to $2.48 million or 0.64% at the end of the prior quarter. As of June 30, 2019, there were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") not on nonaccrual compared to two TDRs not on non-accrual with a balance of $460,805, or 0.12% of total loans, at the end of the prior quarter. On June 30, 2019 there were $148,321 of loans that were 90 days or more past due and not on no-accrual, equivalent to 0.04% of total loans, compared to no loans that were 90 days or more past due and not on non-accrual on March 31, 2019. Additionally, there was no other real estate owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet on June 30, 2019 or March 31, 2019. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and not on non-accrual, loans that were TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $3.19 million or 0.65% of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to $2.94 million or 0.62% of total assets, at the end of the previous quarter.

The Bank recognized a provision for loan and lease losses of $147,500 during the second quarter, compared to no provision in the prior quarter. The Bank's ALLL was 1.14% of loans receivable at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2018 and 1.09% of loans receivable on June 30, 2018.

Total Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $489.91 million compared to $477.90 million on March 31, 2019 and $478.81 million on December 31, 2018. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:

Cash balances and deposits with other banks increased by $3.53 million during the quarter.

The available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $7.18 million compared to March 31, 2019, as the Bank sold bonds during the quarter for a gain. Proceeds from the sale were deployed into higher yielding loans.

Loans receivable increased by $11.61 million during the quarter.

Loans held-for-sale increased by $3.53 million during the quarter.

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities at June 30, 2019 were $428.66 million, compared to total liabilities of $417.62 million on March 31, 2019 and compared to total liabilities of $419.70 million on December 31, 2018. Total deposits were $398.41 million on June 30, 2019 compared to $395.23 million on March 31, 2019, and compared to total deposits of $400.73 million on December 31, 2018. On a linked quarter basis, interest bearing demand deposits declined by $9.58 million, with the bulk of the decline occurring in money market balances, while time deposits increased by $3.73 million. The decline in high cost interest bearing deposits was partially offset by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased during the quarter by $8.97 million to $81.75 million and comprised 20.52% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 18.41% of total deposits on March 31, 2019 and 16.72% of total deposits on December 31, 2018. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased by $7.85 million during the quarter.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2019 was $61.25 million compared to $60.29 million on March 31, 2019 and $59.11 million on December 31, 2018. Additional paid in capital at June 30, 2019 was $57.66 million compared to $57.53 million on March 31, 2019 and compared to $57.42 million on December 31, 2018. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities on the balance sheet, increased by $330,081 on lower unrealized losses during the quarter and has increased by $870,921 since December 31, 2018. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,122,102 on June 30, 2019 compared to 6,981,602 on December 31, 2018. The book value of the Bank's common stock at June 30, 2019 was $8.60 compared to $8.47 per share on December 31, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, all of the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well capitalized banks. The Bank's capital ratios on June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 were as follows:

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Total Capital Ratio 15.98% 15.85% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.91% 14.73% Common Equity

Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.91% 14.73% Leverage Ratio 12.71% 12.15%

About Freedom Bank

Freedom Bank is a community-oriented bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly and Vienna, Virginia. Freedom Bank also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly. For information about Freedom Bank's deposit and loan services, visit the Bank's website at www.freedombankva.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. The Bank cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Bank may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

jthomas@freedombankva.com: Email

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and Due from Banks $ 1,451,117 $ 1,796,929 $ 1,270,559 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 17,686,061 13,804,921 14,376,684 Securities Available-for-Sale 46,997,845 54,177,183 48,204,339 Restricted Stock Investments 3,277,800 3,041,300 3,076,000 Loans Held for Sale 14,094,057 10,562,219 4,415,520 Loans Receivable 389,069,949 377,458,580 394,080,457 Allowance for Loan Losses (4,435,737 ) (4,509,489 ) (4,572,392 ) Net Loans 384,634,112 372,949,091 389,508,065 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 1,618,940 1,678,539 1,748,935 Other Real Estate Owned - - - Accrued Interest Receivable 1,368,964 1,363,329 1,229,534 Deferred Tax Asset 864,642 864,642 1,247,513 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 12,589,855 12,493,532 12,401,317 Other Assets 5,322,137 5,170,809 1,336,521 Total Assets 489,905,630 $ 477,902,494 $ 478,814,987 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Demand deposits Non-interest bearing $ 81,750,368 $ 72,778,632 $ 67,012,857 Interest bearing 112,197,895 121,777,996 128,403,357 Savings deposits 2,544,341 2,481,822 3,023,239 Time deposits 201,914,936 198,188,774 202,292,311 Total Deposits 398,407,542 395,227,224 400,731,764 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 24,850,000 17,000,000 17,142,857 Other accrued expenses 4,768,419 4,981,062 1,607,492 Accrued interest payable 630,123 408,730 218,537 Total Liabilities 428,656,083 417,617,016 419,700,650 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding, 2019 and 2018 - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares: 23,000,000 shares voting and 2,000,000 shares non-voting. Voting Common Stock: 6,449,102, 6,323,602, and 6,308,602 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (includes 125,000, 115,000 and 115,000 unvested shares at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 respectively) 63,236 63,236 63,086 Non-Voting Common Stock: 673,000 shares issued and outstanding June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 and December 31 2018 6,730 6,730 6,730 Additional paid-in capital 57,655,145 57,530,232 57,416,068 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (253,180 ) (583,261 ) (1,124,101 ) Retained earnings 3,777,616 3,268,541 2,752,554 Total Stockholders' Equity 61,249,547 60,285,478 59,114,337 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 489,905,630 $ 477,902,494 $ 478,814,987

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 5,022,245 $ 5,268,814 $ 10,226,963 $ 10,386,582 Interest on investment securities 381,352 449,094 748,369 904,033 Interest on Federal funds sold 94,979 107,204 220,307 249,620 Total Interest Income 5,498,576 5,825,112 11,195,639 11,540,235 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 1,606,953 1,231,777 3,108,272 2,505,552 Interest on borrowings 120,696 83,513 207,828 128,938 Total Interest Expense 1,727,649 1,315,290 3,316,100 2,634,490 Net Interest Income 3,770,927 4,509,823 7,879,539 8,905,745 Provision for Loan Losses 147,500 - 147,500 - Net Interest Income after 7,732,039 8,905,745 Provision for Loan Losses 3,623,427 4,509,823 Non-Interest Income Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,168,251 1,077,193 1,963,191 1,653,469 Service charges and other income 32,462 73,695 74,893 108,617 Gains on sale of securities 103,034 - 105,722 - Increase in cash surrender value of bank- owned life insurance 96,324 13,585 188,539 27,122 Total Non-interest Income 1,400,071 1,164,473 2,332,344 1,789,207 Non-Interest Expenses Officer and employee compensation and benefits 2,711,905 2,985,202 5,644,898 5,678,471 Occupancy expense 288,213 277,968 563,989 551,080 Equipment and depreciation expense 277,717 184,298 463,238 325,868 Insurance expense 77,984 200,437 155,968 281,933 Professional fees 243,880 369,089 567,238 1,000,611 Data and item processing 187,073 294,419 439,620 571,776 Business development 124,276 70,108 159,545 140,685 Franchise taxes 98,717 138,310 240,604 269,465 Mortgage fees and settlements 198,771 140,155 330,652 265,636 Other operating expense 185,124 199,813 344,050 405,102 Total Non-interest Expenses 4,393,660 4,859,799 8,909,802 9,490,627 Income before Income Taxes 629,837 814,497 1,154,580 1,204,325 Income Tax Expense 120,769 114,300 129,525 195,900 Net Income $ 509,075 $ 700,197 $ 1,025,061 $ 1,008,425 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ 0.14 $ 0.15 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,114,190 6,629,749 7,102,226 6,578,328 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,177,984 6,856,291 7,163,661 6,804,871

THE FREEDOM BANK OF VIRGINIA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 5,022,252 $ 5,204,718 $ 5,320,254 $ 5,401,108 $ 5,268,815 Interest on investment securities 381,352 367,017 337,702 498,506 449,094 Interest on Federal funds sold and Other 94,979 125,328 174,693 60,077 107,204 Total Interest Income 5,498,583 5,697,063 5,832,649 5,959,691 5,825,113 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 1,606,953 1,501,319 1,457,042 1,389,640 1,231,777 Interest on borrowings 120,696 87,132 89,481 103,953 83,513 Total Interest Expense 1,727,649 1,588,451 1,546,523 1,493,593 1,315,290 Net Interest Income 3,770,934 4,108,612 4,286,126 4,466,098 4,509,823 Provision for Loan Losses 147,500 - 406,000 - - Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 3,623,434 4,108,612 3,880,126 4,466,097 4,509,823 Non-Interest Income Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,168,251 794,939 668,073 846,653 1,077,193 Service charges and other income 32,462 42,431 43,196 36,079 73,695 Gains on sale of securities 103,034 2,688 - (1,181,108 ) - Increase in cash surrender value of bank- owned life insurance 96,324 92,215 22,396 13,653 13,585 Total Non-interest Income 1,400,071 932,273 733,665 (284,723 ) 1,164,473 Non-Interest Expenses Officer and employee compensation and benefits 2,711,906 2,932,994 2,824,480 3,151,302 2,985,202 Occupancy expense 288,213 275,776 269,963 277,941 277,968 Equipment and depreciation expense 277,717 185,521 172,048 166,369 184,298 Insurance expense 77,984 77,984 78,345 78,251 200,437 Professional fees 243,880 323,358 478,838 628,583 369,089 Data and item processing 187,073 252,547 312,108 365,946 294,419 Business development 124,276 35,269 57,289 47,320 70,108 Franchise taxes 98,717 141,887 141,886 141,886 138,310 Mortgage fees and settlements 198,771 131,881 95,353 137,423 140,155 Other operating expense 185,124 158,926 179,851 245,488 199,813 Total Non-interest Expenses 4,393,661 4,516,143 4,610,161 5,240,510 4,859,799 Income before Income Taxes 629,844 524,742 3,631 (1,059,135 ) 814,497 Income Tax Expense 120,769 8,756 (11,605 ) (226,718 ) 114,300 Net Income $ 509,075 $ 515,986 $ 15,235 $ (832,417 ) $ 700,197 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.11 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.00 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.10 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,114,190 7,097,635 7,085,636 6,873,123 6,629,749 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,177,984 7,173,656 7,207,759 6,873,123 6,856,291

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Assets Cash $ 19,212,889 $ 94,979 1.98 % $ 20,706,435 $ 125,328 2.45 % Investments (Tax Exempt) $ 4,380,278 $ 38,468 $ 4,643,552 $ 43,118 Investments (Taxable) $ 51,397,468 $ 350,962 $ 49,309,238 $ 332,954 Total Investments $ 55,777,746 $ 389,430 2.80 % $ 53,952,790 $ 376,072 2.83 % Loans (Tax Exempt) $ 4,618,618 $ 61,329 $ 618,161 $ 12,184 Loans (Taxable) $ 385,967,635 $ 4,973,795 $ 388,736,646 $ 5,195,092 Total Loans $ 390,586,253 $ 5,035,124 5.17 % $ 389,354,807 $ 5,207,276 5.42 % Earning Assets $ 465,576,888 $ 5,519,533 4.76 % $ 464,014,032 $ 5,708,675 4.99 % Assets $ 483,716,025 $ 482,503,597 Liabilities Interest Checking $ 7,006,451 $ 9,307 0.53 % $ 6,933,095 $ 9,165 0.54 % Money Market $ 108,817,738 $ 386,793 1.43 % $ 116,599,595 $ 395,239 1.37 % Savings $ 2,411,698 $ 1,202 0.20 % $ 2,892,660 $ 1,411 0.20 % Time Deposits $ 201,531,076 $ 1,209,651 2.38 % $ 199,846,160 $ 1,095,504 2.22 % Interest Bearing Deposits $ 319,766,963 $ 1,606,953 2.02 % $ 326,271,510 $ 1,501,319 1.87 % FHLB Borrowings $ 21,830,769 $ 120,696 2.22 % $ 17,131,746 $ 87,131 2.06 % Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 341,597,732 $ 1,727,649 2.03 % $ 343,403,256 $ 1,588,450 1.88 % Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 76,077,226 $ 74,141,543 Cost of Funds 1.66 % 1.54 % Net Interest Margin1 $ 3,791,884 3.27 % $ 4,120,225 3.60 % Shareholders Equity $ 60,715,800 $ 59,571,345

1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Average Balance Income/Expense Yield Assets Cash $ 19,212,889 $ 94,979 1.98 % $ 25,948,448 $ 107,187 1.66 % $ 19,955,536 $ 220,307 2.23 % $ 32,684,743 $ 249,066 1.54 % Investments (Tax Exempt) $ 4,380,278 $ 38,468 $ 29,528,418 $ 233,585 $ 4,511,188 $ 81,586 $ 29,699,338 $ 468,122 Investments (Taxable) $ 51,397,468 $ 350,962 $ 46,917,665 $ 264,561 $ 50,359,121 $ 683,916 $ 47,370,267 $ 534,217 Total Investments $ 55,777,746 $ 389,430 2.80 % $ 76,446,083 $ 498,146 2.61 % $ 54,870,309 $ 765,502 2.81 % $ 77,069,605 $ 1,002,339 2.62 % Loans (Tax Exempt) $ 4,618,618 $ 61,329 $ 0 $ 0 $ 2,629,441 $ 73,514 $ 0 $ 0 Loans (Taxable) $ 385,967,635 $ 4,973,795 $ 406,481,811 $ 5,268,814 $ 387,344,491 $ 10,168,887 $ 405,622,871 $ 10,386,582 Total Loans $ 390,586,253 $ 5,035,124 5.17 % $ 406,481,811 $ 5,268,814 5.20 % $ 389,973,932 $ 10,242,401 5.30 % $ 405,622,871 $ 10,386,582 5.16 % Earning Assets $ 465,576,888 $ 5,519,533 4.76 % $ 508,876,342 $ 5,874,147 4.63 % $ 464,799,777 $ 11,228,210 4.87 % $ 515,377,219 $ 11,637,987 4.55 % Assets $ 483,716,025 $ 512,688,968 $ 483,113,160 $ 519,362,390 Liabilities Interest Checking $ 7,006,451 $ 9,307 0.53 % $ 6,440,700 $ 8,518 0.53 % $ 6,970,274 $ 18,472 0.53 % $ 6,245,572 $ 15,552 0.50 % Money Market $ 108,817,738 $ 386,793 1.43 % $ 170,661,593 $ 510,601 1.20 % $ 112,815,492 $ 782,032 1.40 % $ 174,442,431 $ 1,037,861 1.20 % Savings $ 2,411,698 $ 1,202 0.20 % $ 2,232,634 $ 1,112 0.20 % $ 2,650,850 $ 2,613 0.20 % $ 2,191,958 $ 2,263 0.21 % Time Deposits $ 201,531,076 $ 1,209,651 2.38 % $ 188,111,519 $ 711,546 1.52 % $ 200,562,733 $ 2,305,153 2.32 % $ 196,177,771 $ 1,449,876 1.49 % Interest Bearing Deposits $ 319,766,963 $ 1,606,953 $ 367,446,446 $ 1,231,777 $ 322,999,349 $ 3,108,270 0.0194058 $ 379,057,732 $ 2,505,552 0.0133295 FHLB Borrowings $ 21,830,769 $ 120,696 2.22 % $ 13,689,029 $ 83,513 2.45 % $ 19,494,238 $ 207,827 2.15 % $ 13,689,029 $ 128,938 1.90 % Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 341,597,732 $ 1,727,649 2.03 % $ 381,135,475 $ 1,315,290 1.38 % $ 342,493,587 $ 3,316,097 1.95 % $ 392,746,761 $ 2,634,490 1.35 % Non Interest Bearing Deposits $ 76,077,226 $ 71,555,526 $ 75,114,731 $ 69,816,911 Cost of Funds 1.66 % 1.17 % 1.60 % 1.15 % Net Interest Margin1 $ 3,791,884 3.27 % $ 4,558,857 3.59 % $ 7,912,113 3.43 % $ 9,003,497 3.52 % Shareholders Equity $ 60,715,800 $ 55,399,577 $ 60,146,734 $ 55,592,217 ROAA 0.42 % 0.55 % 0.43 % 0.39 % ROAE 3.36 % 5.07 % 3.44 % 3.66 %

1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:

(Unaudited)

Balance Sheet Ratios June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Loans to Deposits 101.19 % 98.18 % 99.44 % 93.64 % 94.62 % Income Statement Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.42 % 0.43 % 0.01 % -0.64 % 0.55 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 3.36 % 3.51 % 0.10 % -5.74 % 5.07 % Efficiency Ratio 84.97 % 89.59 % 91.84 % 125.33 % 85.65 % Net Interest Margin1 3.27 % 3.60 % 3.49 % 3.54 % 3.59 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.76 % 4.99 % 4.74 % 4.71 % 4.63 % Yield on Securities 2.80 % 2.83 % 2.67 % 2.74 % 2.61 % Yield on Loans 5.17 % 5.42 % 5.22 % 5.20 % 5.20 % Cost of Funds 1.66 % 1.54 % 1.41 % 1.31 % 1.17 % Per Share Data Tangible Book Value $ 8.60 $ 8.62 $ 8.47 $ 8.36 $ 8.44 Share Price Data Closing Price $ 9.98 $ 10.00 $ 10.23 $ 12.12 $ 12.10 Book Value Multiple 116 % 116 % 121 % 145 % 143 % Common Stock Data Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,122,102 6,996,602 6,981,602 6,950,165 6,719,644 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,114,190 7,097,635 7,085,636 6,873,123 6,629,749 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,177,984 7,173,656 7,207,759 6,873,123 6,856,291 Capital Ratios Tier 1 Leverage ratio 12.71 % 12.61 % 12.15 % 11.66 % 11.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.91 % 15.28 % 14.73 % 14.46 % 14.03 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.91 % 15.28 % 14.73 % 14.46 % 14.03 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 15.98 % 16.42 % 15.85 % 15.50 % 15.09 % Credit Quality Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.04 % Total Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.79 % 0.76 % 0.83 % 1.45 % 0.08 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.65 % 0.62 % 0.69 % 1.38 % 0.29 % Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans 0.76 % 0.64 % 0.71 % 1.07 % 0.00 % Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans receivable 1.14 % 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.09 %

1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on its earning assets

SOURCE: Freedom Bank of VA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553842/The-Freedom-Bank-of-Virginia-Announces-Earnings-for-the-Second-Quarter-of-2019