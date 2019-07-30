Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) -Braingrid Limited (CSE: BGRD) ("Braingrid" or the "Company"), a global provider of cultivation analytics using its affordable, scalable and easy-to-deploy sensor platforms for precision agriculture, wishes to announce that pursuant to its restricted share unit plan, the Company has granted a total of 2,475,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors and certain employees.

On July 24, 2019, Braingrid's directors were granted a total of 300,000 RSUs, vesting on January 31, 2020. On February 1, 2019, 2,175,000 RSUs were granted to certain employees, vesting 20% on February 1, 2020, 30% on February 1, 2021 and 50% on February 1, 2022. Certain employees granted RSUs are no longer employed by the Company, resulting in 1,125,000 RSUs being cancelled. As at the date hereof Braingrid has a total of 1,350,000 RSUs that are outstanding.

Media Contact:

Braingrid- Doug Harris

Chief Financial Officer

416-480-2488

ir@braingrid.io

www.braingrid.io

On behalf of the Board

About Braingrid:

Braingrid is a global technology company committed to the best interests of the precision agriculture industry for the long term. We provide valuable grow analytics by capturing real-time data using our technology platform to increase revenues, reduce costs, risks and improve yield - making it easier for the grower to operate efficiently and effectively. The Company is listed on the CSE under the symbol BGRD.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46634