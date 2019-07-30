MDNA Life Sciences Inc.: MDNA Life Sciences Expands Global Distribution for the Mitomic(R) Prostate Test

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / MDNA Life Sciences Inc. (MDNA), the molecular diagnostics company revolutionizing the development of liquid biopsy biomarkers based on the mitochondrial genome, announced today that it has entered into 7 new distribution agreements as the company continues to build on the global distribution network for the Mitomic Prostate Test (MPT) to cover an additional 14 countries. Agreements have been executed with Genechron (Italy), Medis (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia), BL&H (S. Korea), Regional Healthcare Group (Australia & New Zealand), Tarom Applied Technologies (Israel), and DASA (Brazil). These new agreements add to previously announced partnerships with Orion Diagnostica (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) and Aspire Pharma (U.K.) to expand the distribution network to 9 commercial partners covering a total of 25 countries. The company expects more distribution agreements to be signed in the months ahead to further expand the global distribution network enabling worldwide access to this revolutionary test.

The test needs only a simple blood sample to be taken which is then processed in a clinical laboratory using MDNA's proprietary CE-IVD kit. MPT is the world's first blood test to use a unique biomarker that is independent of PSA and age and to be made available in a simple real-time PCR format. The test delivers unparalleled performance for the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.

Currently, prostate cancer screening is heavily reliant on the measurement of PSA levels, which can give notoriously high false-positive results. This leads to millions of men being wrongly referred for prostate biopsy. With a 92% sensitivity, MPT can accurately determine whether clinically significant prostate cancer is present, so men can be referred for immediate medical intervention. MPT also has a higher than 99% negative predictive value which means that men with a negative MPT result can safely delay or avoid an invasive prostate biopsy as there is a very low probability that significant cancer would be found.

"We are proud to announce our new partnerships and we are excited about the significant expansion of our global distribution network." said Chris Mitton, CEO of MDNA Life Sciences. "The forthcoming commercial launches of MPT in these key markets will expand access to our novel technology and bring significant advances to the way clinicians worldwide approach prostate cancer screening."

About MDNA Life Sciences Inc.

MDNA Life Sciences Inc. - www.mdnalifesciences.com - is leading the development of molecular diagnostic tests using its proprietary Mitomic Technology platform that exploits the unique biological characteristics of mitochondrial DNA. This innovative platform is a highly effective system for biomarker discovery, early disease detection, monitoring, risk assessment and therapeutic targeting. It has led to the discovery of numerous novel and proprietary biomarkers for a multitude of cancers and other diseases.

The Company is applying its expertise in mitochondrial genomics to develop an extensive and proprietary portfolio of blood-based molecular tests for conditions that are currently dependent on poor or absent screening tests or invasive procedures for detection. Following the successful development of the prostate test, work on tests for endometriosis and ovarian cancer is at an advanced stage and biomarkers have been identified for other cancers such as lung, breast, uterine, cervical, bladder, colorectal, and melanoma.

