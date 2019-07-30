

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's economic growth slowed slightly in the second quarter to its weakest pace in almost two years, flash data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent from the first quarter, when the economy expanded 0.3 percent. The pace of growth was the slowest since the third quarter of 2017, when the economy grew at the same rate.



On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 1.2 percent in the second quarter following a 1.3 percent expansion in the previous three months. In the fourth quarter of 2018, GDP grew at the same pace.



