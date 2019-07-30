sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,809 Euro		-0,044
-2,35 %
WKN: A0EALE ISIN: GB00B07KD360 Ticker-Symbol: CQMA 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COBHAM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,807
1,854
16:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COBHAM PLC
COBHAM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COBHAM PLC1,809-2,35 %
FN Beta