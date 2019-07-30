HighJump Empowers Good Eggs with Future of Warehousing & Logistics for Ecommerce Grocery

Online grocer evolves cold storage and food and beverage distribution for today and beyond with HighJump WMS

MINNEAPOLIS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces it is enabling online grocery delivery service Good Eggs with the connected, automated supply chain of the future. With HighJump, Good Eggs meets the unique needs of ecommerce grocery and capitalizes on the market's rapid growth.

According to Nielsen, in as few as five to seven years, 70% of consumers will be grocery shopping online - leading to an estimated $100 billion in spend by 2024. To capitalize on this, grocers must continue adhering to stringent requirements for food, beverage and other perishable goods, while meeting consumer expectations for freshness, purchasing convenience and delivery speed. HighJump makes this possible.

Based in San Francisco, Good Eggs provides online grocery distribution from local farmers - spanning fresh produce, meal kits, everyday staples, wine, beer and spirits. As a result, Good Eggs' inventory is constantly changing. Good Eggs partnered with Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting provider, to lead a WMS selection and ensure their new distribution center leveraged best practices to support their growth and evolving logistics needs.

"The HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) uniquely allows Good Eggs to adjust the system around specific processes - by product, by customer demand, and beyond. This guarantees the adaptability to meet today's requirements, while seamlessly scaling with the rapid growth trajectory of online grocery," said Michael Wohlwend, managing principal of Alpine Supply Chain Solutions.

"Online grocery is about more than delivering products - it's about creating experiences," said Bill Ryan, chief operating officer of North America at HighJump. "Whether a multichannel chain or niche, ecommerce player, HighJump allows grocers and the vendors they represent to be true to their brands - fulfilling online food orders how and when needed at the quality, consistency, and delivery options consumers expect."

"At Good Eggs, we're committed to providing an 'absurdly fresh' experience to our customers," said Tess Furge, vice president of expansion & strategy at Good Eggs. "The HighJump WMS provides the flexibility for us to properly manage online food sales and refrigerated storage to assure we stay true to this commitment now and as we grow in this dynamic market."

The HighJump WMS scales and adapts to the needs of small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs), global enterprises and third party logistics (3PL). Further information on the HighJump WMS is here.

About Good Eggs

Good Eggs is a pioneering online grocer and meal kit delivery service with a mission to reinvent your food system, for good. The Bay Area-based company is the only service that combines absurdly fresh local produce, meal kits for every occasion, grocery staples, and wine, beer, and spirits to wash it down. With same-day delivery across the Bay Area, Good Eggs is the simplest way to feed your family well all week long.

Over the past two years, Good Eggs has added over 1,000 items across categories to its marketplace and expanded its delivery footprint throughout SF, East Bay, Marin, and the South Bay and Peninsula. As the company has grown, they remain steadfast in their mission. The majority of Good Eggs' product & produce assortment is local, and every item carried must meet a strict list of sourcing standards. In addition to good food, the company provides good jobs. Every operations team member receives benefits, carries equity, and is paid 20 to 50% above industry average.

Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, S2G Ventures and others. The company was awarded Best Grocery Delivery by San Francisco Magazine in 2019 and 2017, and was awarded Best Grocery Delivery by SF Weekly in 2019. For more information about Good Eggs visit https://about.goodeggs.com

About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions

Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Chicago, IL is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine's approach is unique. For more information please visit the company web site WWW.AlpineSupplyChainSolutions.com.

About HighJump

Today's consumer has ever-higher expectations for purchasing convenience, delivery speed, choice and adaptability. More options for consumers spell greater complexity for the supply chain. It's no longer enough to fulfill demand - you must anticipate it, predict it and make smarter, faster decisions.

With resources tight and competitive pressure relentless, staying ahead means selecting a technology partner with a proven track record of delivering efficiency and a lower cost of ownership. A partner whose flexible, extensible platform integrates quickly and smoothly with your existing systems. All backed by a team with unmatched transportation and logistics expertise - working to help you adapt, grow and succeed.

At HighJump, we're integrating our proven solutions for the warehouse, transportation and logistics ecosystem with emerging technologies - from around our company and around the world - to build the supply chain of the future. Leveraging advanced cloud technology, we can help you ride the wave of data to achieve greater efficiency, uncover actionable insights, and stay ahead of the curve.

HighJump - Supply Chain of the Future: Learn more - https://www.highjump.com/

