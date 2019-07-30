The global Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 18% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

JAK inhibitors are increasingly being adopted for the treatment of various chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis, owing to its high efficacy. Research on the use of JAK inhibitors has shown significant results in the clinical stages, which has created the market potential for the vendors. Vendors in the market are also developing novel drugs to treat GVHD. Thus, the growing applications of JAK inhibitors for the treatment of various chronic conditions will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the special drug designations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market: Special Drug Designations

Many JAK inhibitors have received designations such as the orphan drug designation from regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the EMA. The increasing number of special designations for drugs in the pipeline is expected to help the vendors with clinical trials, resulting in the quicker approval of drugs. Hence, special drug designations are expected to fuel the growth of the JAK inhibitors market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the special drug designations, other factors such as the rising number of strategic alliances, and increasing research grants will have a significant impact on the growth of the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market worth by application (autoimmune disorders, and oncology) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North America region led the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors market analysis report identifies factors such as the strong prevalence and morbid nature of acute GVHD and the lack of approved therapies for the treatment of blood cancer indications to account for the market dominance of North America during the forecast period.

