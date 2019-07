ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / The Board of Directors of Answers Holdings, Inc. has approved the payment of a $0.99 per share dividend to all its shareholders. The dividend is payable on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Contact: chris.hawkins@multiply.com

SOURCE: Answers Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553645/Answers-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Dividend-Payment