Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2019) - Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. (TSXV: CUDA) ("Cuda" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced brokered private placement of units ("Units") for gross proceeds of $7.1 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was co-led by KES 7 Capital Inc. ("KES 7") and Eight Capital (together the "Co-Lead Agents") and included a syndicate of agents consisting of Seaport Global Securities LLC and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the "Agents"). KES 7 acted as sole bookrunner. Under the Offering, the Company has granted the Agents an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days from closing, to sell additional Units representing 15% of the base Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 14,282,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.60 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issuance. The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a four month hold period.

The Company anticipates using the net proceeds of the Offering, combined with the proceeds of its previously announced and closed credit facility re-financing on July 3, 2019 to further fund and execute its the natural gas miscible flood program (the "Program") at the Barron Flats (Deep) Federal Unit ("BFU") in Converse County, Wyoming. Remaining net proceeds from the Offering will be used for development drilling, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Mr. Glenn Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cuda remarked: "The Offering is an integral milestone in support of the 2019 capital plan to fund the development of the significant light oil reserves assigned to the Company at year-end 2018."

Mr. Dawson continued: "The Powder River Basin, specifically Converse County, continues to see higher activity levels from major oil and gas E&P companies and private equity backed firms. The stack of horizontal oil targets continues to deliver positive results. The Company has recognized that several additional horizontal opportunities exist below the conventional Shannon Sand on the land base, specifically within the Frontier, Niobrara and Muddy formations. These opportunities provide for further resource development possibilities on Company lands."

About Cuda Oil and Gas Inc.

Cuda Oil and Gas Inc. is engaged in the business of exploring for, developing and producing oil and natural gas, and acquiring oil and natural gas properties across North America. The Cuda management team has worked closely together for over 20 years in both private and public company environments and has an established track record of delivering strong shareholder returns. Cuda will continue to implement its proven strategy of exploring, acquiring, and exploiting with a long term focus on large, light oil resource based assets across North America including significant operational experience in the United States. The Cuda management team brings a full spectrum of geotechnical, engineering, negotiating and financial experience to its investment decisions.

