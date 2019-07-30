

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth slowed further in the second quarter, flash data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product grew a non-adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year following a 3 percent rise in the previous quarter.



The pace of growth has slowed from a recent peak of 5.1 percent logged in the fourth quarter of the year.



On seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.8 percent from the previous three months after a 0.1 percent decline in the first quarter.



The statistical office is set to publish detail data on the second quarter GDP on August 30.



