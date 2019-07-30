Netalogue Technologies Plc - Final Results Year ended 31 March 2019

NETALOGUE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Chairman's Statement for the year ended 31 March 2019

I am pleased to report a strong overall performance with significant growth in revenue, profit and a strengthening of our cash position.

- Sales of £1,351,000 a 26% growth on previous year (2018: £1,073,000)

- EBITDA profit of £378,000 a 139% growth on previous year (2018: £158,000)

- Net Profit before tax of £300,000 a 266% growth on previous year (2018: profit £82,000)

- Net assets of £861,000 with a strong cash balance, no debt, no borrowings (2018:£770,000)

Results Commentary

It is pleasing to report a strong year of top-line revenue growth (of 26%) and continued prudent management of our cost base to achieve an EBITDA growth of 139%. These are excellent results in what continued to be a highly competitive market. The Netalogue Balance Sheet continues to be strong with increased net assets including a strengthened cash position of £770,000 (53% growth on FY18), and zero bad debts in FY19.

Revenue growth has mainly derived from 'new-name' customer additions - a healthy reflection of the competitiveness of our platform. Underlying recurring revenue (Support, Maintenance and SAAS) continues to grow as a percentage of overall revenue - a good indicator of long-term financial stability. This growth was also assisted by improved efficiencies around project delivery and support services - giving confidence that the Netalogue platform is meeting requirements of quality, stability and performance.

Our channel partners continue to be a key route-to-market for new sales with just over 60% of new sales coming through our channel program. During FY19 we also recruited 5 new resellers.

Key performance indicators show that all projects have been delivered on-time and on-budget; product releases are on-time and 'stable'; and all Service Level Agreements (SLA's) have been met. The company has also invested in achieving compliance with ISO 27000 and 9001 and is expecting to be accredited in the coming months, ensuring continued improvements for our clients and appealing to larger organisations who require such certification from their suppliers.

As noted in previous statements, strenuous efforts have been made to refine the operations of the business, ensuring we are operationally excellent; whilst continuing to invest in research and development of our software platform. The FY19 performance is a solid indicator that we are making good progress and have established a platform that can achieve growth for future years.

Dividend

The company is monitoring its cash and short term investment requirements and a decision with respect to paying a dividend will be made at the time of the half year results.

Outlook

I take great store from a number of key performance metrics against which we measure the performance of our business and the strength of the market opportunity.

Firstly, pipeline for the coming fiscal year looks encouraging - based upon meetings scheduled with new clients, proposals issued, and forecast revenue. As noted above, we also have a healthy base of active, well trained and supported resellers.

Secondly, the strength of our technology and our software platform, continues to be market-leading - based upon feedback from prospects and customers, feedback from resellers, with no client attrition, and the return of an old customer.

Finally, whilst our target market is very competitive and historically rather confused, (B2B eCommerce versus B2C eCommerce), it appears that many of our prospects are beginning to understand the different between a Netalogue platform - with enterprise-class B2B product features that deal with complex B2B requirements versus a much simpler, less sophisticated B2C software approach where clients have tried to develop a 'home grown' platform using development tools or purchased less sophisticated B2C solutions.

A number of the prospects we are engaging are returning to the market having failed in previous implementations. I have noted before that it is interesting to see organisations becoming more aware of the risks and spiralling costs of investing in platforms that are not designed to deal with the complex challenges of B2B ecommerce.

I continue to be assured that recent client wins and customer feedback are testament that our strategy is correct and that the Netalogue platform is aligned with the marketplace to deliver both customer and shareholder value. In line with our three year strategy plan the board will continue to review all of our growth options to ensure continued success for the Netalogue platform.

Nick Barley, Chairman,

Netalogue Technologies plc. 29th July 2019

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 March 2019

2019 2018 £000 £000

Turnover

1,351

1,073 Cost of sales (63) (26) Gross profit 1,288 1,047 Administrative expenses (988) (965) Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items ("EBITDA") 378 158 Depreciation of tangible assets (8) (6) Amortisation of intangible assets (70) (70) Operating profit 300 82 Profit before taxation 300 82 Tax on profit (14) (13) Profit for the financial year 286 69 Profit per ordinary share expressed in pence per share - basic 0.587 0.142 Profit per ordinary share expressed in pence per share

- diluted 0.552 0.133

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Owners of the parent company 286 69 Total comprehensive income for the year 286 69

Consolidated group balance sheet at 31 March 2019

2019

£000 2018

£000 Fixed assets Intangible assets 255 215 Tangible assets 27 22 282 237 Current assets Debtors 250 369 Cash at bank and in hand 770 502 1,020 871 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (421) (311) Net current assets 599 560 Total assets less current liabilities 881 797 Provisions for liabilities (20) (27) Net assets 861 770

Capital and reserves Called up share capital

487

487 Share Premium account 210 210 Profit and loss account 164 73 Total equity 861 770

Summary of significant accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

Basis of preparation

These financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis, under the historical cost convention.

The preparation of financial statements in conformity with FRS 102 requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the group and company's accounting policies. The areas involving higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the financial statements are disclosed below.

Going concern

The group meets its day to day working capital requirements through its cash reserves. The current economic conditions continue to create uncertainty over the level of demand for the group's services. The group's forecasts and projections, taking into account of reasonably possible changes in trading performance, show that the group should be able to operate within the level of its current cash reserves. The directors have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its financial statements.

Exemptions for qualifying entities under FRS 102

The company has taken advantage of the exemption, under FRS 102 paragraph 1.12(b), from preparing a statement of cash flows, on the basis that it is a qualifying entity and the consolidated statement of cash flows, included in these financial statements, includes the company's cash flows.

This information is included in the consolidated financial statements of Netalogue Technologies plc as at 31 March 2019 which can be obtained from the company secretary at 27-28 Eastcastle Street, London, W1W 8DH.

Basis of consolidation

The group consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiary undertakings.

A subsidiary is an entity controlled by the Group. Control is the power to govern the financial and operating policies of an entity so as to obtain benefits from its activities.

Intercompany transactions and balances between group companies are eliminated on consolidation and the accounting policies of subsidiaries are changed when necessary to ensure consistency with group accounting policies.

Foreign currency

i) Functional and presentation currency

The group financial statements are presented in pound sterling.

The company's functional and presentation currency is the pound sterling.

Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents the invoiced value of the sale of B2B ecommerce software solutions and support services. Revenue on sales of software products is recognised on the delivery and acceptance of the systems. Revenue on software licences and support is recognised over the period in which the licence or support is available to the customer.

Employee benefits

The company provides a range of benefits to employees, including annual bonus arrangements, paid holiday arrangements and defined contribution pension plans.

i) Short term benefits

Short term benefits, inducing holiday pay and other similar non-monetary benefits, are recognised as an expense in the period in which the service is received.

Taxation

Taxation expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax recognised in the reporting period. Tax is recognised in the profit and loss account, except to the extent that it relates to items recognised in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.

Current or deferred taxation assets and liabilities are not discounted.

i) Current tax

Current tax is the amount of income tax payable in respect of the taxable profits for the year or prior years. Tax is calculated on the basis of tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end.

ii) Deferred tax

Deferred tax arises from timing = between taxable profits and total comprehensive income as stated in the financial statements. These timing differences arise from the inclusion of income and expenses in tax assessments in the periods different from those in which they are recognised in financial statements.

Deferred tax is recognised on all timing differences at the reporting date except for certain exceptions. Unrelieved tax losses and other deferred tax assets are only recognised when it is probable that they will be recovered against the reversal of deferred tax liabilities or other future taxable profits.

Deferred tax is measured using tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the period end and that are expected to apply to the reversal of the timing difference.

Business combinations and goodwill

Business combinations are accounted for by applying the purchase method. Purchased goodwill (representing the excess of the fair value of the consideration given over the fair value of the separable net assets acquired) arising on consolidation in respect of acquisitions is capitalised. Goodwill is amortised on a straight line basis over its estimated useful economic life. The estimated useful economic life is calculated having regard to the period over which the Group expects to derive economic benefits from the assets. The directors consider the estimated useful economic life of the purchased goodwill to be 10 years.

Intangible assets

Intangible assets relates to software development costs. The costs of software development are stated at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses. Intangible assets are amortised on a straight line basis over their estimated useful economic life, this period is considered to be 3 to 5 years.

Tangible assets

Tangible assets are stated at cost (or deemed cost) less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses. Cost includes the original purchase price and costs directly attributable to bringing the asset to its working condition for its intended use.

i) Computer equipment

Computer equipment is stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

ii) Plant and machinery

Plant and machinery are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and accumulated impairment losses.

iii) Depreciation

Depreciation on tangible assets is calculated to write off the cost of the assets concerned on a reducing balance basis as follows:

- Computer equipment - 25% - Plant and machinery - 25%

iv) Derecognition

Tangible assets are derecognised on disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected. On disposal, the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount is recognised in profit and loss and included in 'Administrative expenses.

Leased assets

Operating leased assets

Leases that do not transfer all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as operating leases. Payments under operating leases are charged to the profit and loss account on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash in hand. Bank overdrafts, when applicable, are shown within borrowings in current liabilities.

Financial instruments

The company enters into basic financial instruments transactions that result in the recognition of financial assets and liabilities like trade and other accounts receivable and payable and loans to related parties.

Debt instruments (other than those wholly repayable or receivable within one year), including loans and other accounts receivable and payable, are initially measured at present value of the future cash flows and subsequently at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Debt instruments that are payable or receivable within one year, typically trade payables or receivables, are measured, initially and subsequently, at the undiscounted amount of the cash or other consideration, expected to be paid or received. However, if the arrangements of a short-term instrument constitute a financing transaction, like the payment of a trade debt deferred beyond normal business terms or financed at a rate of interest that is not a market rate or in case of an out-right short-term loan not at market rate, the financial asset or liability is measured, initially, at the present value of the future cash flow discounted at a market rate of interest for a similar debt instrument and subsequently at amortised cost.

Financial assets that are measured at cost and amortised cost are assessed at the end of each reporting period for objective evidence of impairment. If objective evidence of impairment is found, an impairment loss is recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

For financial assets measured at amortised cost, the impairment loss is measured as the difference between an asset's carrying amount and the present value of estimated cash flows discounted at the asset's original effective interest rate. If a financial asset has a variable interest rate, the discount rate for measuring any impairment loss is the current effective interest rate determined under the contract.

Financial assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the Balance sheet when there is an enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or to realise the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

Share capital

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new ordinary shares are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

Distribution to equity holders

Dividends and other distributions to the Group's shareholders are recognised as a liability in the financial statements in the period in which the dividends and other distributions are approved by the shareholders. These amounts are recognised in the statement of changes in equity.

Related party transactions

The group discloses transactions with related parties which are not wholly owned within the same group. It does not disclose transactions with members of the same group that are wholly owned.

Critical judgements in applying the entity's accounting policies

Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

a) Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The key area that requires management to make difficult, subjective or complex judgements about matters that are inherently uncertain are:

i) Impairment of non-financial assets

The company assesses whether there are any indicators of impairment for all non-financial assets at each reporting date. Other non-financial assets are tested for impairment when there are indicators that the carrying amounts may not be recoverable.

b) Key accounting estimates and assumptions

The company makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. The estimates and assumptions that have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying value amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are addressed below.

i) Useful economic lives of tangible and intangible assets

The annual depreciation charge for tangible assets and amortisation charge for intangible assets are sensitive to changes in the estimated useful economic lives of the assets. The useful economic lives are re-assessed and amended when necessary to reflect current estimates, based on technological advancement, future investments, economic utilisation and physical condition of the assets.

ii) Impairment of debtors

The company makes an estimate of the recoverable value of trade and other debtors. When assessing impairment of trade and other debtors, management considers factors including the current credit rating of the debtor, the ageing profile of debtors and historical experience. See note 13 for the net carrying amount of the debtors and associated impairment provision.