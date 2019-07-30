

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks came under pressure at the start of trading on Tuesday as comments from President Donald Trump raised concerns about the U.S.-China trade talks. The major averages have regained some ground since then but remain in negative territory.



Currently, the major averages are posting moderate losses. The Dow is down 67.83 points or 0.3 percent at 27,153.52, the Nasdaq is down 36.47 points or 0.4 percent at 8,256.86 and the S&P 500 is down 12.07 points or 0.4 percent at 3,008.90.



The initial move to the downside on Wall Street came after Trump lashed out at China in a series of posts on Twitter this morning.



Trump claimed there are 'no signs' that China is following through on plans to purchase U.S. agricultural products and suggested the Chinese are hoping to wait out the U.S. presidential election to get a better deal.



'China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so,' Trump tweeted.



'That is the problem with China, they just don't come through,' he added. 'My team is negotiating with them now, but they always change the deal in the end to their benefit.'



The tweets from Trump come as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are in Shanghai this week to meet with their Chinese counterparts.



Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The U.S. economy is experiencing its longest expansion in history, but the Fed is still expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points in a proactive move aimed at offsetting the negative effects of the U.S.-China trade war.



Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to lower rates, claiming in a post on Twitter on Monday that the central bank 'has made all of the wrong moves.'



Assuming the Fed cuts rates as expected, traders are likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the potential for future rate cuts.



Despite the subsequent recovery attempt by the broader markets, significant weakness remains visible among steel stocks, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index slumping by 1.3 percent.



Tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while housing stocks have shown a strong move to the upside following a report showing pending home sales jumped more than expected in July.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both rose by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have come under pressure over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.8 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 2.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction as traders look ahead to the Fed decision. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 2.058 percent.



