Epic Fantasy Series to the Fore in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.
The August list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have received critical acclaim and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. An award-winning author of young adult fiction, Cathy Cassidy recalls how she embraced libraries as a 7-year-old - "I loved the freedom of choice that the library offered, its shelves filled with new worlds of opportunity. One book at a time, I pushed past the confines of my childhood. I pictured it as a kind of ladder made from books, leading me to a future where anything was possible." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.
Below is August's selection by category:
FICTION:
Mystery & Thriller
Death on Paradise Island (Book One of the Fiji Islands Mysteries series) by B.M. Allsopp ISBN: 978-0994571946
Science Fiction & Fantasy
Elfistra the Sorceress (Book One of the Wand Chronicles series) by Michael Ross ISBN: 978-1790203826
Encounters with Demons (Book One of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386581
Kinghood (Book One of the Fourpointe Chronicles series) by Joshua Rutherford ISBN: 978-1947937468
Young Adult
Hotel Pennsylvania (Book One of the Dreamcatchers series) by M.G Pappas ISBN: 978-1732154605
See Me (Book One of the Breaking the Rules series) by H. R. Hobbs ISBN: 978-0995344808
Children's
The Adventures of Polo the Bear: a story of climate change by Alan J. Hesse ISBN: 978-0863574634
Chickie and the Great Barnyard Benefit by Bee Urabazo ISBN: 978-1543966992
A Going Home Surprise by Ann Marie Hannon ISBN: 978-1480877658
NON-FICTION:
Biographies & Memoirs
Buried Rivers: a spiritual journey into the Holocaust by Ellen Korman Mains ISBN: 978-1641840170
Business
When is the Right Time to Sell My Business? by Richard Mowrey ISBN: 978-0997880106
The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444
Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413
Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529
Health, Family & Lifestyle
How to Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550
Homeschooling: You Can Do It! by Kirsten McTernan ISBN: 978-1732428515
Health & Fitness
Eat Hot… Look Hot: the Starter Cookbook (Book Two of the Eat Hot… Look Hot series) by Alessandra Solis ISBN: 978-0999110188
Natural History
Saving the Guinea Hogs by Cathy R. Payne ISBN: 978-1733593205
Religion & Spirituality
Faith for Times Like Now by Paul Lawrence Vann ISBN: 978-0976467915
Life's Greatest Adventure: serving Jesus Christby Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1729331040
The Prodigal's Wilderness by Sue White ISBN: 978-1792112515
The Stranger's Conflict: waging the war within by Brad Church ISBN: 978-1975901295
Self-Help
The Joy of Obstacles: celebrating the silver lining in difficult days by Kathryn Johnson ISBN: 978-1720137993
The Millennial Man: from darkness to light by Ty Gamble ISBN: 978-1730934810
Skills that Pills Can't Give You: learn to have a happier life by Judy Cook ISBN: 978-1982220570
Writing Skills
Inspire Your Fire: creative innovation through authorship by Ocean Reeve ISBN: 978-1925680546
"LibraryBub targeted libraries for one of my bestsellers," says LibraryBub author Gregg Michaelsen. He fully appreciates the benefits of the connection between self-publishing authors and librarians, revealing how he "could not imagine trying to research and contact all the libraries in the U.S. and request that [his] book be included on their shelves." For him, "it's a time saver and… a money maker too!"
