Epic Fantasy Series to the Fore in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2015, LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The August list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The featured publications have received critical acclaim and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. An award-winning author of young adult fiction, Cathy Cassidy recalls how she embraced libraries as a 7-year-old - "I loved the freedom of choice that the library offered, its shelves filled with new worlds of opportunity. One book at a time, I pushed past the confines of my childhood. I pictured it as a kind of ladder made from books, leading me to a future where anything was possible." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is August's selection by category:

FICTION:

Mystery & Thriller

Death on Paradise Island (Book One of the Fiji Islands Mysteries series) by B.M. Allsopp ISBN: 978-0994571946

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Elfistra the Sorceress (Book One of the Wand Chronicles series) by Michael Ross ISBN: 978-1790203826

Encounters with Demons (Book One of the Brotherhood of the Beloved series) by P. A. Minyard ISBN: 978-1943386581

Kinghood (Book One of the Fourpointe Chronicles series) by Joshua Rutherford ISBN: 978-1947937468

Young Adult

Hotel Pennsylvania (Book One of the Dreamcatchers series) by M.G Pappas ISBN: 978-1732154605

See Me (Book One of the Breaking the Rules series) by H. R. Hobbs ISBN: 978-0995344808

Children's

The Adventures of Polo the Bear: a story of climate change by Alan J. Hesse ISBN: 978-0863574634

Chickie and the Great Barnyard Benefit by Bee Urabazo ISBN: 978-1543966992

A Going Home Surprise by Ann Marie Hannon ISBN: 978-1480877658

NON-FICTION:

Biographies & Memoirs

Buried Rivers: a spiritual journey into the Holocaust by Ellen Korman Mains ISBN: 978-1641840170

Business

When is the Right Time to Sell My Business? by Richard Mowrey ISBN: 978-0997880106

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

Next Level Cybersecurity: detect the signals, stop the hack by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Next Level Selling: the definitive guide to closing high dollar deals by Tom Fedro ISBN: 978-1943386529

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How to Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550

Homeschooling: You Can Do It! by Kirsten McTernan ISBN: 978-1732428515

Health & Fitness

Eat Hot… Look Hot: the Starter Cookbook (Book Two of the Eat Hot… Look Hot series) by Alessandra Solis ISBN: 978-0999110188

Natural History

Saving the Guinea Hogs by Cathy R. Payne ISBN: 978-1733593205

Religion & Spirituality

Faith for Times Like Now by Paul Lawrence Vann ISBN: 978-0976467915

Life's Greatest Adventure: serving Jesus Christby Walter Albritton ISBN: 978-1729331040

The Prodigal's Wilderness by Sue White ISBN: 978-1792112515

The Stranger's Conflict: waging the war within by Brad Church ISBN: 978-1975901295

Self-Help

The Joy of Obstacles: celebrating the silver lining in difficult days by Kathryn Johnson ISBN: 978-1720137993

The Millennial Man: from darkness to light by Ty Gamble ISBN: 978-1730934810

Skills that Pills Can't Give You: learn to have a happier life by Judy Cook ISBN: 978-1982220570

Writing Skills

Inspire Your Fire: creative innovation through authorship by Ocean Reeve ISBN: 978-1925680546

