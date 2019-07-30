Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Gateley (Holdings) Plc (GTLY): Excellent full-year results 30-Jul-2019 / 15:50 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Excellent full-year results Gateley reported another strong set of results, again beating market expectations, underlining its consistency and predictable performance. A broad-based, legal and professional services group, Gateley is a leader in serving the UK mid-market. It continues to deliver on its pre-IPO plan, growing revenue, profit, breadth of service offering and geographical footprint since flotation. Strong cash generation and organic revenue growth were highlights, with 10.7% of revenues coming from acquisitions. Gateley made two strategic acquisitions this year, for shares and cash, which enhances its long-term excellent organic growth performance. A recent strategic placing improved liquidity and further expanded its institutional shareholder list. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/excellent-full-year-r esults/?dm_t=0,0,0,0,0 [1] To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Steve Clapham sc@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 849071 30-Jul-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4fa7a471b58022750bf7d97eec37b30c&application_id=849071&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=849071&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2019 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)