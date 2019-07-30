Regulatory News:
Mainstay Medical International plc: (Bourse: MSTY)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr David Brabazon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive independent director
b)
Initial Notification Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mainstay Medical International plc (the "Company")
b)
LEI
635400IUPSOZ26H56Y03
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of nominal value of €0.001 each in the Company, ISIN: IE00BJYS1G50
b)
Nature of the transaction
Subscription for ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
Total price of the transaction: €465,000 (four hundred and sixty-five thousand euro)
e)
Date of the transaction
29 July 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
g)
Additional Information
N/A
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005796/en/
Contacts:
Mainstay Medical International plc