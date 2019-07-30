Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction
date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired
|Platform
|Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-22
|FR0010259150
3750
114,319600
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-07-23
FR0010259150
3750
114,794107
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-07-24
FR0010259150
3750
113,547920
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-07-25
FR0010259150
3750
111,810187
XPAR
Ipsen
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
2019-07-26
FR0010259150
3750
110,732533
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com