

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday, in line markets across Europe, as renewed uncertainty about U.S.-China trade and disappointing corporate earnings rendered the mood bearish.



The benchmark SMI ended down 79.97 points, or 0.8%, at 9,890.90, after hitting a high of 9,972.12 and a low of 9,842.59 in the session.



On Monday, the index ended up 2.79 points, or 0.03%, at 9,970.87.



Credit Suisse declined nearly 2.5% and UBS Group shares ended lower by about 2%. UBS has reportedly reached a provisional deal with Italian prosecutors to pay 3 million euros to settle a money-laundering investigation.



Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim, Swisscom, Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding, Richemont, Adecco, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika and Lonza Group lost 1 to 1.8%.



ABB bucked the trend and ended 1.4% up, lifted by an announcement from the company that it has bagged an order to modernize a major Kazakh oil refinery. Meanwhile, according to a report in Bloomberg, Sandvik Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Rosengren has emerged as the front-runner for the top job at ABB.



Dufry AG shares declined more than 2% after the company said it had a 117 million franc net loss in the first half.



Kardex said net profit rose 18.8% to 20.2 million euro in the first half of the year.



