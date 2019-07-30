Web Presence: Renowned Chemist Kim Renee Dunbar Receives Royal Society of Chemistry Fellow Title

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Recognized for her landmark contributions to chemistry, both at Texas A&M University and beyond, Kim Renee Dunbar was named the 2018 Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. A global leader in her field, Dunbar has made significant strides in chemistry that benefit the international scientific community as a whole.

In 1999, Kim Renee Dunbar joined the Texas A&M Department of Chemistry to shed light on subjects such as synthetic, structural, and physical inorganic and bioinorganic chemistry. In her research, she has unveiled critical new evidence of structure and bonding relationships as well as chemical phenomena, which has catapulted her to international acclaim. Her work is syndicated throughout the scientific community and is implemented into research by scientists around the world.

Just five years into her career at the Texas A&M Department of Chemistry, Kim Renee Dunbar earned the title of Davidson Professor of Science and today holds the Davidson Chair in Science. This is a tremendous feat in itself as she has earned special distinction for being the first female chair holder within the Texas A&M College of Science.

Two years after, she was named a University Distinguished Professor, which is recognized as the highest academic faculty rank available at Texas A&M. The Distinguished Professor award requires all nominees to accept and adhere to a specific code of conduct and an established set of high standards of ethical and professional behavior that the institution strives for.

Kim Renee Dunbar has achieved a uniquely high level of accomplishments as a professional chemist, and she has made tremendous contributions to the advancement of the chemical sciences.

"Kim is widely recognized as an international leader in the field of inorganic chemistry," said Dr. Simon W. North, who is a Professor and Department Head of Texas A&M Chemistry. "Not only has she made seminal contributions in several areas, she has an outstanding record of service to the scientific community."

Kim Dunbar has made great strides in the research of synthetic and structural inorganic chemistry, which is funded by esteemed organizations such as the National Science Foundation, the Welch Foundation, the Department of Energy, and the American Chemical Society-Petroleum Research Fund. Her work focuses on applying coordination chemistry principles to the solution of diverse problems that range from new magnetic materials to anticancer agents.

In addition, Kim Dunbar holds many other prestigious titles such as Fellow of the American Chemical Society (ACS) and Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). Early in her career she received a Camille and Henry Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award and an Alfred P. Sloan Award and has since garnered numerous other honors. Kim Dunbar is also is a two-time recipient of the Texas A&M Association of Former Students Distinguished Achievement Award, one for Research and another for Graduate Mentoring.

"I am honored to have been selected to be a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry," Kim Renee Dunbar said. "It is important to me to be able to help guide future chemists in their careers by supporting non-profit professional societies like the RSC and the American Chemical Society."

