Web Presence: Rob Thomson offers closer look at leadership at Waterfront Yacht Brokerage

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Waterfront Yacht Brokerage co-founder and Florida native Rob Thomson provides a detailed look at business at the transformational luxury yacht brokerage, based in Jupiter.

Under what he calls an unparalleled, two-pronged approach to leadership, Rob Thomson is joined by Joe Kelly in forming operations at Waterfront Yacht Brokerage. Selling sport fishing boats, motor yachts, and powerboats from the world's leading manufacturers, Thomson offers a closer look at business and leadership at the Florida-based organization, headquartered in Jupiter and concentrating its efforts on Florida and the Bahamas, while also maintaining the resources to serve sellers and buyers anywhere in the world.

Thomson says he and Kelly's complementary skills and backgrounds benefit both buyers and sellers alike. While Thomson is also the managing partner of the Treasure Coast's dominant luxury real estate company-Waterfront Properties and Club Communities, again headquartered in Jupiter, with further offices in Palm Beach, North Palm Beach, Stuart, and Delray Beach-Waterfront Yacht Brokerage partner Kelly is a licensed boat captain, broker, and lifetime marine industries member.

"I've adapted many of the service attributes and processes which make Waterfront Properties such a powerhouse in the local luxury real estate market," suggests Rob, "to Waterfront Yacht Brokerage's own business model."

"Joe, correspondingly, knows boats inside and out," he continues, "and understands all that goes into boat ownership, having witnessed the yacht brokering process and its intricacies enough times to know what works and what doesn't."

With Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, Waterfront Properties and Club Communities owner Rob Thomson and business partner Joe Kelly have introduced what they call an entirely new level of service and professionalism to the yacht brokerage community. "The greatest benefactors," suggests Thomson, "are, perhaps, our fellow brokers and our team members, as well as the many clients who trust their boat transactions to us each year."

Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, under Robert Thomson, markets itself as a completely revolutionized brokerage experience. "We took an industry which existed somewhere between a hobby and a profession," he says, "and completely transformed how business is done."

At Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, Thomson says he, Kelly, and their team apply the same client-first mindset upon which his hugely successful and prolific luxury real estate business model was built.

Waterfront Properties, Waterfront Yacht Brokerage's parent company, has been the leader in waterfront property sales and marketing in South Florida for more than 40 years. "This puts us," says Thomson, "in a unique position, whereby which we're able to take advantage of the natural synergy between waterfront property and yacht sales."

Furthermore, he and his team's four decades of experience is, he says, supremely supported by the firm's highly advanced internet marketing techniques and unique, proprietary backend system allowing the company to work with-and serve-its clients like no other company in the industry. "Allow us to show you how our years as yachting professionals, combined with our technologically superior way of connecting buyers and sellers, can afford you with the Waterfront Yacht Brokerage advantage," adds Thomson, wrapping up.

To learn more about Waterfront Yacht Brokerage, call 561-427-0020 or visit http://www.waterfrontyachtbrokerage.com/.

