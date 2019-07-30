sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (Nasdaq:PRTA), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, will announce financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2019 on August 6, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be conducting a conference call in conjunction with this financial results release on August 6.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies with the potential to fundamentally change the course of devastating neurological disorders. Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of neuroscience research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets including Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies (prasinezumab - PRX002/RG7935, in collaboration with Roche) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004), as well as tau and TDP-43 (both programs in collaboration with Celgene) for which its scientific understanding of disease pathology can be leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow us on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Media & Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose, Head of Communications
650-922-2405, ellen.rose@prothena.com


