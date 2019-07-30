

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $113.92 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $43.06 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Akamai Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $176.21 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $705.07 million from $662.76 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $176.21 Mln. vs. $142.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $705.07 Mln vs. $662.76 Mln last year.



