

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $14.96 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $11.53 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.81 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $292.11 million from $281.56 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $32.81 Mln. vs. $30.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $292.11 Mln vs. $281.56 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.14B - $1.16 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX