

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $311.69 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $280.77 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.9% to $2.46 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $311.69 Mln. vs. $280.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q2): $2.46 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX