

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.88 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.82 billion, or $1.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.33 billion or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $5.69 billion from $5.65 billion last year.



Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.33 Bln. vs. $2.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $5.69 Bln vs. $5.65 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.90 - $4.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX