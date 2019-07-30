

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $35 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92 million or $0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.1% to $1.53 billion from $1.76 billion last year.



Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $92 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $1.53 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.



