sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,325 Euro		+0,115
+0,50 %
WKN: 858925 ISIN: US5526901096 Ticker-Symbol: MRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,325
23,515
22:31
23,35
23,565
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC23,325+0,50 %
FN Beta