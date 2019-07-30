

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $61.8 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $43.8 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $1.30 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.8 Mln. vs. $43.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.31 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX