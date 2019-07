Discovery Gold Corp.: Discovery Gold Corporation (GRN Holding Corporation) Adds Peter Juvet to Its Strategic Advisory Board

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2019 / Discovery Gold Corporation. (OTC PINK:DCGD, the "Company"), which has announced a corporate name change to GRN Holding Corporation, is pleased to announce it has added retired sales executive Peter Juvet to its Strategic Advisory Board. In this capacity, Mr. Juvet is expected to assist the Company in its international and domestic sales and management structure.

Mr. Juvet was a sales executive for 3M, a Fortune 100 company for over 30 years. Mr. Juvet is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the US Army as a Captain. Mr. Juvet was a Army Green Beret (special forces). He lives in the Issaquah, WA and dedicates his time to assist the Veterans Affairs (VA) as a volunteer and likes to race cars in his free time.

"Peter is a close friend and a patriot. It's an honor to have a man of his caliber on our team, Pete is will bring a lot of value to the table" commented Justin Costello, CEO of the Company.

Regarding the appointment to the Advisory Board, Mr. Juvet said: "It's exciting to see younger professionals like Mr. Costello and his team take new industries to the next level, I am energized to assist in designing DCGD's top down management structure"

